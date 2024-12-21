Kelly leads Charleston Southern against Georgia after 34-point game

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-10) at Georgia Bulldogs (10-1) Athens, Georgia; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern plays Georgia…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-10) at Georgia Bulldogs (10-1)

Athens, Georgia; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern plays Georgia after Taje’ Kelly scored 34 points in Charleston Southern’s 86-69 loss to the North Alabama Lions.

The Bulldogs are 7-0 on their home court. Georgia is fourth in the SEC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 63.4 points while holding opponents to 38.2% shooting.

The Buccaneers are 1-7 on the road. Charleston Southern ranks eighth in the Big South giving up 78.5 points while holding opponents to 48.4% shooting.

Georgia scores 83.1 points per game, 4.6 more points than the 78.5 Charleston Southern allows. Charleston Southern has shot at a 43.8% rate from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points above the 38.2% shooting opponents of Georgia have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Asa Newell is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Kelly is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 8.5 rebounds for the Buccaneers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 83.1 points, 36.7 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

Buccaneers: 2-8, averaging 69.6 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

