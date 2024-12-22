Kelly leads Charleston Southern against Georgia after 34-point game

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-10) at Georgia Bulldogs (10-1) Athens, Georgia; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -27.5; over/under…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-10) at Georgia Bulldogs (10-1)

Athens, Georgia; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -27.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern plays Georgia after Taje’ Kelly scored 34 points in Charleston Southern’s 86-69 loss to the North Alabama Lions.

The Bulldogs are 7-0 in home games. Georgia has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Buccaneers are 1-7 in road games. Charleston Southern is ninth in the Big South scoring 71.8 points per game and is shooting 43.8%.

Georgia averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Charleston Southern allows. Charleston Southern averages 8.4 more points per game (71.8) than Georgia allows (63.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Asa Newell is scoring 16.0 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Bulldogs.

RJ Johnson averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 83.1 points, 36.7 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

Buccaneers: 2-8, averaging 69.6 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

