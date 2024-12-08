Kelly and Charleston Southern host South Carolina State

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-8) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-6) Orangeburg, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Charleston…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-8) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-6)

Orangeburg, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern plays South Carolina State after Taje’ Kelly scored 22 points in Charleston Southern’s 73-72 loss to the Davidson Wildcats.

The Bulldogs are 2-1 on their home court. South Carolina State is third in the MEAC in rebounding with 31.9 rebounds. Drayton Jones leads the Bulldogs with 5.0 boards.

The Buccaneers are 1-5 on the road. Charleston Southern is eighth in the Big South scoring 72.9 points per game and is shooting 43.9%.

South Carolina State scores 77.5 points per game, equal to what Charleston Southern gives up. Charleston Southern averages 72.9 points per game, 2.1 more than the 70.8 South Carolina State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilson Dubinsky averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 9.4 points while shooting 45.7% from beyond the arc.

RJ Johnson averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

