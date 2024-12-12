Kellione and Marshall host Jacksonville

Jacksonville Dolphins (6-3) at Marshall Thundering Herd (3-5) Huntington, West Virginia; Friday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Marshall plays Jacksonville…

Jacksonville Dolphins (6-3) at Marshall Thundering Herd (3-5)

Huntington, West Virginia; Friday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall plays Jacksonville after Maddie Kellione scored 20 points in Marshall’s 82-63 loss to the Florida Gators.

The Thundering Herd have gone 2-2 at home. Marshall is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Dolphins are 2-2 on the road. Jacksonville scores 65.2 points while outscoring opponents by 2.8 points per game.

Marshall averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game, 4.6 more made shots than the 5.7 per game Jacksonville allows. Jacksonville’s 36.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points lower than Marshall has allowed to its opponents (40.7%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Aislynn Hayes is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Thundering Herd.

Priscilla Williams is shooting 30.0% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Dolphins, while averaging 7.9 points and 6.2 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.