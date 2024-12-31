Kelemeni, San Jose State Spartans take on the UNLV Rebels

UNLV Rebels (9-4, 1-0 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (7-7, 0-1 MWC) San Jose, California; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST…

UNLV Rebels (9-4, 1-0 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (7-7, 0-1 MWC)

San Jose, California; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sofia Kelemeni and San Jose State host Kiara Jackson and UNLV in MWC action.

The Spartans are 5-3 on their home court. San Jose State is fourth in the MWC with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Djessira Diawara averaging 4.4.

The Rebels are 1-0 against MWC opponents. UNLV is 0-1 in one-possession games.

San Jose State’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game UNLV gives up. UNLV averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game San Jose State gives up.

The Spartans and Rebels face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kelemeni is averaging 9.9 points for the Spartans.

Aaliyah Alexander is shooting 44.0% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, while averaging 11.2 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 5-5, averaging 62.7 points, 34.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points per game.

Rebels: 7-3, averaging 75.2 points, 34.8 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.

