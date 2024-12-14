Keishon Porter scores 20 to guide North Carolina Central to 77-70 victory over Longwood

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Keishon Porter had 20 points in North Carolina Central’s 77-70 win against Longwood on Saturday. Porter…

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Keishon Porter had 20 points in North Carolina Central’s 77-70 win against Longwood on Saturday.

Porter also contributed three steals for the Eagles (5-8). Po’Boigh King scored 16 points while shooting 6 for 10, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc. Kelechi Okworogwo finished 4 of 4 from the floor for eight points.

Colby Garland led the Lancers (9-3) with 15 points, six assists and four steals. Michael Christmas added 14 points and six rebounds. Elijah Tucker scored 13.

