Kapic leads UCSD against Idaho after 25-point game

UCSD Tritons (8-2, 2-0 Big West) at Idaho Vandals (4-6)

Moscow; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tritons -8.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD visits Idaho after Nordin Kapic scored 25 points in UCSD’s 81-60 victory against the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners.

The Vandals have gone 3-1 at home. Idaho ranks eighth in the Big Sky with 14.0 assists per game led by Kolton Mitchell averaging 2.9.

The Tritons are 1-1 on the road. UCSD averages 8.2 turnovers per game and is 8-2 when winning the turnover battle.

Idaho averages 76.0 points, 13.5 more per game than the 62.5 UCSD gives up. UCSD averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Idaho gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Mrus averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Vandals, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc.

Tyler McGhie averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Tritons, scoring 16.0 points while shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc.

