Kansas State Wildcats take on the Drake Bulldogs

Drake Bulldogs (9-0, 1-0 MVC) vs. Kansas State Wildcats (6-3)

Kansas City, Missouri; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake and Kansas State square off in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Wildcats have a 6-3 record in non-conference games. Kansas State is eighth in the Big 12 with 17.0 assists per game led by Dug McDaniel averaging 5.1.

The Bulldogs have an 8-0 record in non-conference play. Drake is 8-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.2 turnovers per game.

Kansas State scores 80.4 points, 25.2 more per game than the 55.2 Drake gives up. Drake has shot at a 50.1% clip from the field this season, 8.1 percentage points above the 42.0% shooting opponents of Kansas State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brendan Hausen is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Wildcats.

Bennett Stirtz is averaging 17.8 points, 6.1 assists and 2.3 steals for the Bulldogs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.