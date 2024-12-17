Kansas State takes on Drake

Drake Bulldogs (9-0, 1-0 MVC) vs. Kansas State Wildcats (6-3) Kansas City, Missouri; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Drake Bulldogs (9-0, 1-0 MVC) vs. Kansas State Wildcats (6-3)

Kansas City, Missouri; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -1.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Drake and Kansas State square off at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Wildcats have a 6-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Kansas State averages 80.4 points and has outscored opponents by 11.1 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 8-0 in non-conference play. Drake leads the MVC giving up just 55.2 points per game while holding opponents to 39.3% shooting.

Kansas State averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game, 4.7 more made shots than the 5.0 per game Drake allows. Drake has shot at a 50.1% clip from the field this season, 8.1 percentage points greater than the 42.0% shooting opponents of Kansas State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brendan Hausen averages 3.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 15.2 points while shooting 43.4% from beyond the arc.

Bennett Stirtz is shooting 47.7% and averaging 17.8 points for the Bulldogs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

