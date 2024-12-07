Kansas State plays St. John’s following Achor’s 21-point outing

Kansas State Wildcats (6-2) at St. John’s Red Storm (6-2) New York; Saturday, 11:30 a.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red…

Kansas State Wildcats (6-2) at St. John’s Red Storm (6-2)

New York; Saturday, 11:30 a.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Storm -10.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State takes on St. John’s after Achor Achor scored 21 points in Kansas State’s 120-73 victory over the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

The Red Storm have gone 5-0 in home games. St. John’s is third in the Big East in rebounding averaging 37.3 rebounds. Zuby Ejiofor leads the Red Storm with 6.8 boards.

The Wildcats play their first true road game after going 6-2 with a 2-1 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Kansas State scores 81.6 points and has outscored opponents by 14.6 points per game.

St. John’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Kansas State allows. Kansas State averages 15.0 more points per game (81.6) than St. John’s allows to opponents (66.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Luis is scoring 17.6 points per game with 6.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Red Storm.

Brendan Hausen is shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 13.8 points.

