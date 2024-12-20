Kansas faces Baylor following Nichols’ 26-point performance

Baylor Bears (10-2) at Kansas Jayhawks (10-1) Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Kansas takes on Baylor after…

Baylor Bears (10-2) at Kansas Jayhawks (10-1)

Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas takes on Baylor after S’Mya Nichols scored 26 points in Kansas’ 68-65 win over the Penn State Lady Lions.

The Jayhawks have gone 7-0 at home. Kansas is 3-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bears have gone 0-1 away from home. Baylor has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

Kansas averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 4.8 per game Baylor gives up. Baylor averages 26.2 more points per game (84.8) than Kansas gives up to opponents (58.6).

The Jayhawks and Bears face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nichols is averaging 21.1 points, 4.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Jayhawks.

Darianna Littlepage-Buggs is averaging 15.3 points and 10.4 rebounds for the Bears.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 9-1, averaging 69.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points per game.

Bears: 9-1, averaging 85.9 points, 42.3 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 9.0 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

