Kamara leads Tennessee State against North Texas after 29-point outing

Tennessee State Tigers (4-4) at North Texas Eagles (5-2)

Denton, Texas; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State visits North Texas after Somah Kamara scored 29 points in Tennessee State’s 92-87 win over the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.

The Eagles are 3-0 in home games. North Texas ranks seventh in the AAC with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Tommisha Lampkin averaging 6.1.

The Tigers are 1-4 on the road. Tennessee State averages 18.5 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

North Texas’ average of 3.7 made 3-pointers per game is 4.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Tennessee State gives up. Tennessee State averages 6.8 more points per game (68.5) than North Texas gives up (61.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Lampkin is scoring 15.0 points per game with 9.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Eagles.

Kamara is averaging 17.6 points for the Tigers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

