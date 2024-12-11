Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Kam Martin, Devin Askew…

Kam Martin, Devin Askew lead Long Beach State over San Diego 76-70

The Associated Press

December 11, 2024, 12:31 AM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Kam Martin had 25 points, Devin Askew scored 23 and Long Beach State beat San Diego 76-70 on Tuesday night.

Martin shot 8 of 10 from the field, including 5 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 6 from the line for the Beach (4-8). Askew added five rebounds and eight assists. Austin Johnson shot 4 of 7 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Kjay Bradley Jr. led the way for the Toreros (3-7) with 19 points and six assists. Bendji Pierre added 13 points and Santiago Trouet scored 10.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up