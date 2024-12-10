Kaleb Banks scores 18 to lead Tulane to 86-58 victory over Southern Miss

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Kaleb Banks scored 18 points as Tulane beat Southern Miss 86-58 on Tuesday night. Banks also…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Kaleb Banks scored 18 points as Tulane beat Southern Miss 86-58 on Tuesday night.

Banks also added five rebounds for the Green Wave (5-6). Gregg Glenn III scored 16 points while going 6 of 10 and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line and added 10 rebounds. Rowan Brumbaugh shot 6 of 10 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 16 points, while adding six assists and three steals. The Green Wave snapped a five-game skid.

The Golden Eagles (4-5) were led in scoring by Denijay Harris, who finished with 12 points and nine rebounds. Deantoni Gordon added 10 points.

Tulane took the lead with 17:58 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. Banks led the team in scoring with 14 points in the first half to help put the Green Wave up 38-23 at the break.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

