Kaiser leads New Mexico State against Tarleton State

New Mexico State Aggies (6-3) at Tarleton State Texans (5-6)

Stephenville, Texas; Monday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State takes on Tarleton State after Molly Kaiser scored 30 points in New Mexico State’s 68-60 win against the New Mexico Lobos.

The Texans have gone 3-1 in home games. Tarleton State is 3-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 17.3 turnovers per game.

The Aggies are 2-0 in road games. New Mexico State ranks ninth in the CUSA with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Fanta Gassama averaging 1.9.

Tarleton State’s average of 4.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 5.2 per game New Mexico State allows. New Mexico State scores 12.0 more points per game (67.4) than Tarleton State gives up (55.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Karyn Sanford is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Texans, while averaging 5.5 points.

Kaiser is averaging 20.6 points and 2.2 steals for the Aggies.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.