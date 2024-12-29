Kaiser leads New Mexico State against No. 9 Oklahoma after 21-point performance

New Mexico State Aggies (7-5) at Oklahoma Sooners (11-1) Norman, Oklahoma; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State…

New Mexico State Aggies (7-5) at Oklahoma Sooners (11-1)

Norman, Oklahoma; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State plays No. 9 Oklahoma after Molly Kaiser scored 21 points in New Mexico State’s 77-46 win against the Eastern New Mexico Greyhounds.

The Sooners have gone 6-0 in home games. Oklahoma ranks second in the SEC in rebounding with 45.8 rebounds. Raegan Beers paces the Sooners with 9.5 boards.

The Aggies have gone 2-2 away from home. New Mexico State is eighth in the CUSA scoring 64.8 points per game and is shooting 43.4%.

Oklahoma averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game, 4.2 more made shots than the 5.0 per game New Mexico State allows. New Mexico State averages 64.8 points per game, 4.1 more than the 60.7 Oklahoma allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Beers is scoring 17.8 points per game with 9.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Sooners.

Kaiser is scoring 20.0 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Aggies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 9-1, averaging 93.8 points, 44.7 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 10.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Aggies: 5-5, averaging 63.6 points, 26.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 10.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

