Kaiser and New Mexico State host New Mexico

New Mexico State Aggies (4-3) at New Mexico Lobos (5-3)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State visits New Mexico after Molly Kaiser scored 21 points in New Mexico State’s 82-66 loss to the Illinois State Redbirds.

The Lobos have gone 5-2 at home. New Mexico averages 73.1 points and has outscored opponents by 9.8 points per game.

The Aggies are 1-0 in road games. New Mexico State is 2-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 18.4 turnovers per game.

New Mexico scores 73.1 points, 9.0 more per game than the 64.1 New Mexico State gives up. New Mexico State averages 65.4 points per game, 2.1 more than the 63.3 New Mexico allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Destinee Hooks is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Lobos.

Kaiser is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Aggies.

