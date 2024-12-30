K.T. Raimey scores 20 as UT Rio Grande Valley doubles up Dallas Christian 88-44

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — K.T. Raimey had 20 points to lead UT Rio Grande Valley to an 88-44 victory over…

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — K.T. Raimey had 20 points to lead UT Rio Grande Valley to an 88-44 victory over Dallas Christian on Monday night.

Raimey added 10 rebounds for the Vaqueros (9-4, 1-1 Southland Conference). Dekedran Thorn scored 17 points while shooting 5 for 14 (4 for 12 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. Kwo Agwa finished 5 of 9 from the field to finish with 10 points.

Ny’gel Boozer led the Crusaders with 22 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.