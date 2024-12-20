Justus McNair’s midcourt 3-pointer at the buzzer gives Valparaiso a 76-73 win over Western Michigan

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Freshman Justus McNair made a 3-pointer from midcourt just before the final buzzer to cap Valparaiso’s…

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Freshman Justus McNair made a 3-pointer from midcourt just before the final buzzer to cap Valparaiso’s game-closing 29-4 run and the Beacons knocked off Western Michigan 76-73 on Friday.

Valpo trailed 69-47 with 6:51 remaining.

Tied at 73-all, Western Michigan’s Donovan Williams came up short on a 3-pointer from the corner and McNair grabbed the rebound with about four seconds left before racing the other way for a one-footed runner at the horn.

Cooper Schwieger scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half for the Beacons (6-5). Jefferson Monegro scored 13 points while going 4 of 15 from the floor, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range, and 5 for 9 from the line. McNair had 13 points and went 5 of 7 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range).

Chansey Willis Jr. finished with 16 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for the Broncos (3-8). Owen Lobsinger added 14 points for Western Michigan. Brandon Muntu finished with 12 points.

Monegro scored eight points in the first half and Valparaiso went into halftime trailing 42-26.

