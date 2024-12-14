Justice Smith’s 17 points lead Niagara past Saint Francis of Pennsylvania 69-66

LEWISTON, N.Y. (AP) — Justice Smith scored 17 points and Niagara beat Saint Francis of Pennsylvania 69-66 on Saturday night.…

LEWISTON, N.Y. (AP) — Justice Smith scored 17 points and Niagara beat Saint Francis of Pennsylvania 69-66 on Saturday night.

Smith had five rebounds for the Purple Eagles (5-6). Jahari Williamson scored 14 points while going 4 of 9 (4 for 8 from 3-point range). Justin Page had 12 points and went 5 of 13 from the field (2 for 7 from 3-point range).

The Red Flash (2-7) were led by Miles Webb, who posted 17 points and 10 rebounds. Juan Cranford Jr. added 13 points for Saint Francis. Jeremy Clayville had 10 points and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

