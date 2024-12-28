Julian Reese, Derik Queen power Maryland past Maryland Eastern Shore 81-66

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Julian Reese had 23 points and 11 rebounds, Derik Queen also had a double-double, and…

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Julian Reese had 23 points and 11 rebounds, Derik Queen also had a double-double, and Maryland defeated Maryland Eastern Shore 81-66 on Saturday.

Maryland, ranked as high as No. 7 in the NCAA NET, finished its nonconference schedule with an 11-2 record. The Terrapins have won 23 straight nonconference home games.

UMES made seven consecutive shots early in the second half to cut a 16-point halftime deficit in half. Later in the period, Christopher Flippin hit a pair of free throws to get UMES within 54-48 with 10 minutes to go. The Terrapins then went on a hot streak of their own, making eight of 10 shots to go up 72-54 with 5 minutes remaining.

Maryland’s burst was led by Queen with a dunk, a jumper, a layup and a pair of free throws.

A couple of minutes later, Queen hit two more free throws and Selton Miguel’s three-point play on Maryland’s next possession gave the Terrapins an 81-58 lead with 2:26 remaining.

Queen had 18 points and 14 rebounds and Miguel scored 10 for Maryland. Ja’Kobi Gillespie had nine points and nine assists.

Ketron Shaw scored 20, Evan Johnson 15 and Flippin 14 for the Hawks (4-12).

Maryland led 27-21 with 4 1/2 minutes left in the first half before closing with a 7-0 run and a 6-0 run for a 40-24 halftime lead. The Terrapins made 5 of their last 7 shots in the half while UMES missed 6 of 7. Reese had first-half highs of 13 points and seven rebounds.

Maryland, which split two conference games in December, returns to Big Ten play at Washington and Oregon on Jan. 2 and Jan. 5, respectively.

