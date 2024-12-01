Judd leads Missouri against Jacksonville State after 22-point game

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-1) at Missouri Tigers (6-3) Columbia, Missouri; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Missouri plays Jacksonville State…

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-1) at Missouri Tigers (6-3)

Columbia, Missouri; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri plays Jacksonville State after Ashton Judd scored 22 points in Missouri’s 85-57 win against the Wichita State Shockers.

The Tigers have gone 4-1 at home. Missouri has a 2-2 record against opponents over .500.

The Gamecocks are 1-1 in road games. Jacksonville State ranks second in the CUSA with 39.0 rebounds per game led by Bre’anna Rhodes averaging 7.2.

Missouri averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 5.2 per game Jacksonville State allows. Jacksonville State averages 21.2 more points per game (79.4) than Missouri gives up to opponents (58.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Slaughter is shooting 53.2% and averaging 14.4 points for the Tigers.

Mya Barnes is averaging 11.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Gamecocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

