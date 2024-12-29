Joyner leads East Carolina against Tulsa

East Carolina Pirates (8-4) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (6-6) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina takes…

East Carolina Pirates (8-4) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (6-6)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina takes on Tulsa after Amiya Joyner scored 30 points in East Carolina’s 71-56 victory over the UNC Wilmington Seahawks.

The Golden Hurricane are 4-2 on their home court. Tulsa ranks sixth in the AAC with 13.6 assists per game led by Elise Hill averaging 2.3.

The Pirates have gone 2-3 away from home. East Carolina is second in the AAC giving up 56.6 points while holding opponents to 38.0% shooting.

Tulsa averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 4.8 per game East Carolina allows. East Carolina averages 3.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Tulsa gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Delanie Crawford is averaging 17.3 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Golden Hurricane.

Joyner is averaging 16.6 points and 9.5 rebounds for the Pirates.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 5-5, averaging 68.7 points, 36.0 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Pirates: 7-3, averaging 59.8 points, 36.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 10.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

