Joyner leads East Carolina against Tulsa after 30-point outing

East Carolina Pirates (8-4) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (6-6) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina plays…

East Carolina Pirates (8-4) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (6-6)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina plays Tulsa after Amiya Joyner scored 30 points in East Carolina’s 71-56 victory against the UNC Wilmington Seahawks.

The Golden Hurricane have gone 4-2 in home games. Tulsa ranks sixth in the AAC with 13.6 assists per game led by Elise Hill averaging 2.3.

The Pirates are 2-3 in road games. East Carolina is second in the AAC with 13.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Joyner averaging 3.7.

Tulsa is shooting 38.5% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 38.0% East Carolina allows to opponents. East Carolina has shot at a 37.7% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points below the 38.2% shooting opponents of Tulsa have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Delanie Crawford is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Golden Hurricane.

Jayla Hearp averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, scoring 10.6 points while shooting 30.6% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 5-5, averaging 68.7 points, 36.0 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Pirates: 7-3, averaging 59.8 points, 36.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 10.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.