Jossell and North Texas host Mississippi Valley State

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (2-8) at North Texas Mean Green (6-3)

Denton, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas hosts Mississippi Valley State after Latrell Jossell scored 21 points in North Texas’ 76-71 loss to the High Point Panthers.

The Mean Green are 4-0 on their home court. North Texas is 6-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.0 turnovers per game.

The Delta Devils are 0-8 on the road. Mississippi Valley State is 2-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

North Texas’ average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 9.6 per game Mississippi Valley State gives up. Mississippi Valley State’s 39.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than North Texas has allowed to its opponents (41.9%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Atin Wright is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Mean Green.

Arthur Tate is averaging 10.9 points for the Delta Devils.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

