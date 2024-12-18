Jossell and North Texas host Mississippi Valley State

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (2-8) at North Texas Mean Green (6-3) Denton, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (2-8) at North Texas Mean Green (6-3)

Denton, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mean Green -36.5; over/under is 122.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas hosts Mississippi Valley State after Latrell Jossell scored 21 points in North Texas’ 76-71 loss to the High Point Panthers.

The Mean Green have gone 4-0 at home. North Texas averages 66.9 points and has outscored opponents by 8.5 points per game.

The Delta Devils are 0-8 on the road. Mississippi Valley State is 2-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

North Texas’ average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 9.6 per game Mississippi Valley State allows. Mississippi Valley State averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game North Texas gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Atin Wright is shooting 35.1% and averaging 12.9 points for the Mean Green.

Arthur Tate is averaging 10.9 points for the Delta Devils.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.