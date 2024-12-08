Jordan leads Mississippi State against Chicago State after 25-point showing

Mississippi State Bulldogs (8-1) at Chicago State Cougars (0-10) Chicago; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State plays Chicago…

Mississippi State Bulldogs (8-1) at Chicago State Cougars (0-10)

Chicago; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State plays Chicago State after Jerkaila Jordan scored 25 points in Mississippi State’s 78-75 loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Cougars have gone 0-5 at home. Chicago State ranks ninth in the NEC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 91.6 points while holding opponents to 49.8% shooting.

The Bulldogs are 0-1 on the road. Mississippi State is third in college basketball with 30.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Madina Okot averaging 5.4.

Chicago State averages 54.7 points, 5.3 more per game than the 49.4 Mississippi State allows. Mississippi State’s 47.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than Chicago State has given up to its opponents (49.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Aiyanna Culver is shooting 34.3% and averaging 12.0 points for the Cougars.

Eniya Russell is shooting 52.0% and averaging 14.4 points for the Bulldogs.

