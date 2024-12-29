Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Jordan Jones scores 18…

Jordan Jones scores 18 to lead Central Connecticut over Johnson & Wales (RI) 100-51

The Associated Press

December 29, 2024, 7:17 PM

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Jordan Jones scored 18 points to lead Central Connecticut to a 100-51 victory over Johnson & Wales (RI) on Sunday.

Jones went 7 of 7 from the field (4 for 4 from 3-point range) for the Blue Devils (9-4). Joe Ostrowsky scored 14 points and added six assists and three steals. Darin Smith Jr. shot 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

Roel Figueroa led the way for the Wildcats with 13 points. Azariah Harrison had nine points and RJ Jones scored eight.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up