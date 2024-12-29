Jordan Jones scores 18 to lead Central Connecticut over Johnson & Wales (RI) 100-51

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Jordan Jones scored 18 points to lead Central Connecticut to a 100-51 victory over Johnson…

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Jordan Jones scored 18 points to lead Central Connecticut to a 100-51 victory over Johnson & Wales (RI) on Sunday.

Jones went 7 of 7 from the field (4 for 4 from 3-point range) for the Blue Devils (9-4). Joe Ostrowsky scored 14 points and added six assists and three steals. Darin Smith Jr. shot 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

Roel Figueroa led the way for the Wildcats with 13 points. Azariah Harrison had nine points and RJ Jones scored eight.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

