Jordan and Mississippi State host UL Monroe

Mississippi State Bulldogs (10-1) at UL Monroe Warhawks (3-5)

Monroe, Louisiana; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State plays UL Monroe after Jerkaila Jordan scored 24 points in Mississippi State’s 73-70 win against the Belmont Bruins.

The Warhawks have gone 2-1 in home games. UL Monroe is fourth in the Sun Belt with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Laila Walker averaging 4.3.

The Bulldogs are 1-1 in road games. Mississippi State is fourth in college basketball with 42.4 rebounds per game. Madina Okot paces the Bulldogs with 9.1.

UL Monroe makes 38.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.4 percentage points higher than Mississippi State has allowed to its opponents (30.4%). Mississippi State averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than UL Monroe allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jakayla Johnson is shooting 43.0% and averaging 14.0 points for the Warhawks.

Eniya Russell is averaging 14.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Bulldogs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

