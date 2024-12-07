Jones scores 22 and Fairleigh Dickinson downs Lehman 98-54

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Dylan Jones had 22 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 98-54 victory over Lehman on Saturday. Jones shot…

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Dylan Jones had 22 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 98-54 victory over Lehman on Saturday.

Jones shot 6 for 10 (6 for 9 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Knights (4-7). Terrence Brown added 19 points while shooting 7 for 12 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line and also had six rebounds, five assists, and six steals. Cameron Tweedy had 11 points and shot 4 of 5 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line.

The Lightning were led in scoring by Kai Parris, who finished with 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

