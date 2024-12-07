Jones scores 20 in Cent. Conn. St.’s 69-56 win against Holy Cross

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Jordan Jones scored 20 points as Cent. Conn. St. beat Holy Cross 69-56 on Saturday. Jones…

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Jordan Jones scored 20 points as Cent. Conn. St. beat Holy Cross 69-56 on Saturday.

Jones added six steals for the Blue Devils (6-3). Abdul Momoh scored 12 points and added three steals. Devin Haid had 12 points and shot 4 for 8, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc.

Max Green led the Crusaders (5-5) in scoring, finishing with 15 points and seven rebounds. Tyler Boston added 13 points and five assists for Holy Cross. Caleb Kenney finished with 12 points, nine rebounds, two steals and three blocks.

Cent. Conn. St. took the lead with 6:53 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 38-25 at halftime, with Haid racking up 12 points. Cent. Conn. St. pulled away with an 11-3 run in the second half to extend a six-point lead to 14 points. They closed out the victory over Holy Cross from there, as Jones led the way with a team-high 14 second-half points.

NEXT UP

Cent. Conn. St.’s next game is Sunday against Rhode Island on the road, and Holy Cross visits Quinnipiac on Tuesday.

