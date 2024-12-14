Jones leads South Carolina State against Furman

South Carolina State Bulldogs (5-6) at Furman Paladins (9-1) Greenville, South Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Paladins…

South Carolina State Bulldogs (5-6) at Furman Paladins (9-1)

Greenville, South Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Paladins -12; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State plays Furman after Drayton Jones scored 34 points in South Carolina State’s 82-63 victory against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

The Paladins are 5-0 on their home court. Furman has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bulldogs are 1-5 on the road. South Carolina State averages 77.9 points while outscoring opponents by 7.8 points per game.

Furman makes 47.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than South Carolina State has allowed to its opponents (43.3%). South Carolina State scores 15.1 more points per game (77.9) than Furman allows to opponents (62.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Pjay Smith Jr. is shooting 47.9% from beyond the arc with 3.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Paladins, while averaging 18 points, 3.9 assists and 1.8 steals.

Jones is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

