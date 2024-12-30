Jones leads Saint Mary’s (CA) against San Diego after 23-point game

San Diego Toreros (4-7, 0-2 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (7-5, 3-0 WCC) Moraga, California; Monday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

San Diego Toreros (4-7, 0-2 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (7-5, 3-0 WCC)

Moraga, California; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) hosts San Diego after Maia Jones scored 23 points in Saint Mary’s (CA)’s 80-78 victory over the Pacific Tigers.

The Gaels are 2-2 in home games. Saint Mary’s (CA) is third in the WCC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 63.3 points while holding opponents to 39.2% shooting.

The Toreros are 0-2 against WCC opponents. San Diego ranks third in the WCC with 34.5 rebounds per game led by Truitt Reilly averaging 6.4.

Saint Mary’s (CA) scores 62.3 points per game, 1.0 fewer point than the 63.3 San Diego gives up. San Diego averages 63.7 points per game, 0.4 more than the 63.3 Saint Mary’s (CA) allows.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emily Foy is shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, while averaging 8.5 points.

Kylie Horstmeyer is averaging 11.8 points for the Toreros.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 6-4, averaging 62.0 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points per game.

Toreros: 3-7, averaging 62.6 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.