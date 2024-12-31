Jones leads No. 8 Marquette against Providence after 20-point game

Marquette Golden Eagles (11-2, 2-0 Big East) at Providence Friars (7-6, 1-1 Big East) Providence, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 6 p.m.…

Marquette Golden Eagles (11-2, 2-0 Big East) at Providence Friars (7-6, 1-1 Big East)

Providence, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -5.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Marquette faces Providence after Kam Jones scored 20 points in Marquette’s 72-70 win against the Xavier Musketeers.

The Friars are 6-1 on their home court. Providence is 1-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.7 turnovers per game.

The Golden Eagles have gone 2-0 against Big East opponents. Marquette is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Providence is shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 44.3% Marquette allows to opponents. Marquette has shot at a 46.8% clip from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points above the 39.3% shooting opponents of Providence have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Pierre is averaging 12.9 points for the Friars.

Jones is averaging 20.3 points, 6.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Golden Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 4-6, averaging 72.1 points, 34.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 79.5 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

