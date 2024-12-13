Jones leads No. 6 Marquette against Dayton after 32-point performance

Marquette Golden Eagles (9-1) at Dayton Flyers (8-2) Dayton, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Marquette takes…

Marquette Golden Eagles (9-1) at Dayton Flyers (8-2)

Dayton, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Marquette takes on Dayton after Kam Jones scored 32 points in Marquette’s 88-74 victory against the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Flyers have gone 7-0 in home games. Dayton scores 80.7 points and has outscored opponents by 12.8 points per game.

The Golden Eagles have gone 1-1 away from home. Marquette is 9-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 9.0 turnovers per game.

Dayton averages 80.7 points, 14.3 more per game than the 66.4 Marquette allows. Marquette averages 15.5 more points per game (83.4) than Dayton gives up (67.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Enoch Cheeks is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 7.6 rebounds for the Flyers.

Jones is averaging 20.3 points, 6.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Golden Eagles.

