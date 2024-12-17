Jones has 15 in Troy’s 105-60 win over LaGrange

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Randarius Jones scored 15 points as Troy beat LaGrange 105-60 on Tuesday night. Jones had six…

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Randarius Jones scored 15 points as Troy beat LaGrange 105-60 on Tuesday night.

Jones had six rebounds for the Trojans (7-4). Thomas Dowd scored 12 points and added six rebounds. Theo Seng shot 4 for 6, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

The Panthers were led in scoring by Kameron McCall, who finished with 12 points. Devin Dowell added 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

