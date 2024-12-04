Jones, Central Connecticut State Blue Devils to face Curry, UMass Minutemen on Wednesday

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (4-3) at UMass Minutemen (3-5) Amherst, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minutemen…

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (4-3) at UMass Minutemen (3-5)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minutemen -9.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMass takes on Cent. Conn. St. in a matchup of Division 1 Division teams.

The Minutemen have gone 2-1 at home. UMass is 1-5 against opponents over .500.

The Blue Devils are 1-2 in road games. Cent. Conn. St. ranks fourth in the NEC scoring 31.1 points per game in the paint led by Darin Smith Jr. averaging 6.7.

UMass is shooting 41.8% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points lower than the 44.1% Cent. Conn. St. allows to opponents. Cent. Conn. St. averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game UMass gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Curry is shooting 35.0% and averaging 13.8 points for the Minutemen.

Jordan Jones is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Blue Devils.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

