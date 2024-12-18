Jones and West Georgia host Alabama State

West Georgia Wolves (4-4) at Alabama State Hornets (2-7) Montgomery, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia plays…

West Georgia Wolves (4-4) at Alabama State Hornets (2-7)

Montgomery, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia plays Alabama State after Destiny Jones scored 24 points in West Georgia’s 81-76 loss to the Western Carolina Catamounts.

The Hornets are 2-0 on their home court. Alabama State gives up 84.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 40.0 points per game.

The Wolves are 1-4 on the road. West Georgia is fifth in the ASUN giving up 65.0 points while holding opponents to 41.2% shooting.

Alabama State scores 44.3 points per game, 20.7 fewer points than the 65.0 West Georgia allows. West Georgia averages 67.1 points per game, 17.2 fewer points than the 84.3 Alabama State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cordasia Harris is scoring 9.3 points per game with 7.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Hornets.

Zuriyah Davis averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolves, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 28.8% from beyond the arc.

