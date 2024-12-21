Jones and No. 9 Marquette host Xavier

Marquette Golden Eagles (10-2, 1-0 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (8-4, 0-1 Big East) Cincinnati; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Marquette Golden Eagles (10-2, 1-0 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (8-4, 0-1 Big East)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -5.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Marquette takes on Xavier after Kam Jones scored 23 points in Marquette’s 80-70 win against the Butler Bulldogs.

The Musketeers are 7-0 in home games. Xavier is the leader in the Big East with 19.2 fast break points.

The Golden Eagles have gone 1-0 against Big East opponents. Marquette has a 9-2 record against opponents over .500.

Xavier makes 47.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Marquette has allowed to its opponents (44.1%). Marquette has shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points above the 42.2% shooting opponents of Xavier have averaged.

The Musketeers and Golden Eagles face off Saturday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dayvion McKnight is averaging 10.9 points and 4.6 assists for the Musketeers.

David Joplin averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 29.9% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 6-4, averaging 79.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 79.3 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.