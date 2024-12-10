Jones and Fairleigh Dickinson host Villanova

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (4-7) at Villanova Wildcats (6-4) Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson faces…

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (4-7) at Villanova Wildcats (6-4)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson faces Villanova after Dylan Jones scored 22 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 98-54 win over the Lehman Lightning.

The Wildcats have gone 5-1 at home. Villanova has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Knights have gone 0-6 away from home. Fairleigh Dickinson averages 11.7 turnovers per game and is 3-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Villanova makes 47.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Fairleigh Dickinson has allowed to its opponents (44.9%). Fairleigh Dickinson has shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points above the 42.6% shooting opponents of Villanova have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Dixon is scoring 25.7 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Wildcats.

Terrence Brown is averaging 21.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.2 steals for the Knights.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

