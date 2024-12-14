Jones and Denver host Texas State

Texas State Bobcats (5-3) at Denver Pioneers (5-5) Denver; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Denver hosts Texas State after…

Texas State Bobcats (5-3) at Denver Pioneers (5-5)

Denver; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver hosts Texas State after Jojo Jones scored 22 points in Denver’s 64-53 victory against the Northern Colorado Bears.

The Pioneers are 5-1 on their home court. Denver ranks ninth in the Summit in rebounding averaging 29.0 rebounds. Jones leads the Pioneers with 8.1 boards.

The Bobcats are 3-1 on the road. Texas State scores 68.6 points while outscoring opponents by 2.7 points per game.

Denver is shooting 38.6% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points lower than the 42.4% Texas State allows to opponents. Texas State has shot at a 42.4% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 41.3% shooting opponents of Denver have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is scoring 19.5 points per game and averaging 8.1 rebounds for the Pioneers.

Jaylin Foster is averaging 11.1 points, eight rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Bobcats.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

