Jones and Cent. Conn. St. host Rhode Island

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (6-3) at Rhode Island Rams (9-1)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. visits Rhode Island after Jordan Jones scored 20 points in Cent. Conn. St.’s 69-56 victory over the Holy Cross Crusaders.

The Rams have gone 7-0 at home. Rhode Island leads the A-10 with 17.4 fast break points.

The Blue Devils have gone 3-2 away from home. Cent. Conn. St. is fourth in the NEC scoring 32.7 points per game in the paint led by Abdul Momoh averaging 6.8.

Rhode Island makes 48.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than Cent. Conn. St. has allowed to its opponents (43.5%). Cent. Conn. St. has shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 7.4 percentage points higher than the 38.9% shooting opponents of Rhode Island have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Green is shooting 46.8% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 16.5 points and 6.7 rebounds.

Jones is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Blue Devils.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

