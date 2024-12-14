Johnson’s 29, Rivera’s game-winner lead Fordham past Bryant, 86-84

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Jackie Johnson III led Fordham with 29 points and Joshua Rivera hit the game-winning 3-pointer with…

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Jackie Johnson III led Fordham with 29 points and Joshua Rivera hit the game-winning 3-pointer with eight seconds left as the Rams knocked off Bryant 86-84 on Saturday.

Johnson added four steals for the Rams (7-5). Rivera scored 17 points and added five rebounds. Japhet Medor shot 5 for 12 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 17 points.

The Bulldogs (6-7) were led in scoring by Kvonn Cramer, who finished with 23 points. Bryant also got 21 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and two steals from Earl Timberlake. Barry Evans had 10 points, nine rebounds and two steals.

Medor scored 12 second-half points for Fordham.

Up next for Fordham is a matchup Saturday with Albany (NY) at home. Bryant visits Towson on Sunday.

