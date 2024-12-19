Johnson’s 22 lead Tennessee Tech over Lindenwood 79-73

SAINT CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Jaylon Johnson scored 22 points as Tennessee Tech beat Lindenwood 79-73 on Thursday night. Johnson…

SAINT CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Jaylon Johnson scored 22 points as Tennessee Tech beat Lindenwood 79-73 on Thursday night.

Johnson also contributed seven assists for the Golden Eagles (5-7, 1-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Matthew Sells scored 12 points, finishing 4 of 5 from 3-point range. Kyle Layton shot 3 for 7, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

The Lions (5-7, 0-1) were led in scoring by Reggie Bass, who finished with 19 points. Markeith Browning II added 17 points, seven steals and two blocks for Lindenwood. Jaylon McDaniel had 12 points and six rebounds.

