Johnson’s 21 help Fordham down Fairleigh Dickinson 84-75

NEW YORK (AP) — Jackie Johnson III’s 21 points helped Fordham defeat Fairleigh Dickinson 84-75 on Wednesday night.

Johnson had five rebounds and five assists for the Rams (5-5). Jahmere Tripp scored 20 points while shooting 7 for 10 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line and added 10 rebounds. Romad Dean shot 4 of 9 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding nine rebounds.

Terrence Brown led the Knights (3-7) in scoring, finishing with 23 points, four assists and three steals. Brayden Reynolds added 16 points for Fairleigh Dickinson. Dylan Jones also had 11 points.

Fordham took the lead with 6:48 to go in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 44-34 at halftime, with Johnson racking up 11 points. Fordham turned a three-point second-half lead into a 14-point advantage with an 11-0 run to make it a 71-57 lead with 6:46 left in the half. Tripp scored 12 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

