Johnson’s 19 lead Lindenwood past Harris-Stowe 99-53

SAINT CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Nathan Johnson Jr. had 19 points in Lindenwood’s 99-53 win against Harris-Stowe on Tuesday night.

Johnson shot 7 of 11 from the field, including 4 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 1 for 4 from the line for the Lions (4-6). Reggie Bass scored 15 points while shooting 4 for 7 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line and added five rebounds and five assists. Aly Tounkara shot 4 of 7 from the field and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding eight rebounds.

Seth Chargois led the way for the Hornets with 19 points and two steals. Bennie Amos III added 10 points.

