Johnson scores 30 as Charleston Southern knocks off UT Martin 83-68

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — RJ Johnson’s 30 points led Charleston Southern over UT Martin 83-68 on Tuesday night. Johnson had…

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — RJ Johnson’s 30 points led Charleston Southern over UT Martin 83-68 on Tuesday night.

Johnson had six assists for the Buccaneers (3-7). Taje’ Kelly scored 16 points and added seven rebounds. Daylen Berry shot 5 of 8 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 14 points, while adding eight rebounds.

Josue Grullon led the way for the Skyhawks (2-6) with 24 points. Tarence Guinyard added 18 points for UT Martin. Afan Trnka had nine points. The Skyhawks have lost six in a row.

__

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.