Johnson-Matthews and DePaul host Marquette

Marquette Golden Eagles (8-3) at DePaul Blue Demons (6-8, 1-0 Big East)

Chicago; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul plays Marquette after Taylor Johnson-Matthews scored 22 points in DePaul’s 66-43 win over the Butler Bulldogs.

The Blue Demons are 5-3 on their home court. DePaul is eighth in the Big East scoring 65.1 points while shooting 38.4% from the field.

The Golden Eagles are 1-3 on the road. Marquette averages 71.8 points while outscoring opponents by 17.7 points per game.

DePaul’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 4.8 per game Marquette allows. Marquette averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than DePaul gives up.

The Blue Demons and Golden Eagles match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorie Allen is averaging 18.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, four assists and 1.5 steals for the Blue Demons.

Skylar Forbes is shooting 42.3% and averaging 15.0 points for the Golden Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 4-6, averaging 64.4 points, 34.0 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 74.0 points, 39.6 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 9.2 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

