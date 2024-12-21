Johnson leads Virginia against Coppin State after 24-point performance

Coppin State Eagles (8-5) at Virginia Cavaliers (7-5, 0-1 ACC) Charlottesville, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Virginia hosts…

Coppin State Eagles (8-5) at Virginia Cavaliers (7-5, 0-1 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia hosts Coppin State after Kymora Johnson scored 24 points in Virginia’s 80-64 win over the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks.

The Cavaliers have gone 6-2 in home games. Virginia averages 73.4 points while outscoring opponents by 10.2 points per game.

The Eagles are 4-4 in road games. Coppin State has a 3-0 record in one-possession games.

Virginia’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Coppin State allows. Coppin State has shot at a 38.8% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 37.0% shooting opponents of Virginia have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is averaging 18.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.8 steals for the Cavaliers.

Tiffany Hammond averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 9.0 points while shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 72.6 points, 39.4 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 62.0 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.9 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

