Johnson leads UMBC against American after 23-point game

The Associated Press

December 28, 2024, 3:42 AM

UMBC Retrievers (7-7) at American Eagles (6-6)

Washington; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMBC visits American after Bryce Johnson scored 23 points in UMBC’s 76-73 overtime loss to the Marist Red Foxes.

The Eagles are 3-0 in home games. American is sixth in the Patriot League with 7.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Matt Rogers averaging 1.5.

The Retrievers are 1-4 in road games. UMBC is 4-3 against opponents over .500.

American averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 6.4 per game UMBC allows. UMBC scores 12.0 more points per game (82.3) than American allows to opponents (70.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Colin Smalls averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc.

Anthony Valentine is averaging 9.1 points and 3.3 assists for the Retrievers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 70.5 points, 28.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Retrievers: 4-6, averaging 79.1 points, 29.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

